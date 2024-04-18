Just Dial zooms 13%, hits 52-week high on healthy growth in Q4 profits

Shares of Just Dial hit a 52-week high rising 12.9 per cent in Thursday’s intraday trade at Rs 1,010 a piece. This came after the company delivered handsome quarter four results for the financial year 2023-24.



Just Dial Ltd on Wednesday reported a 38.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.74 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. It had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Additionally, its consolidated total income for the quarter reached Rs 361.56 crore, up from Rs 306.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported marginally higher total expenses of Rs 214.12 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 210.94 crore in the same period last year.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Just Dial Ltd's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 362.93 crore, a significant increase from Rs 162.72 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Its consolidated total income for FY24 stood at Rs 1,348.37 crore, compared to Rs 986.67 crore in FY23.

Further the company disclosed that its total traffic of unique visitors grew by 7.4 per cent YoY in Q4FY24 with majority of its users accessing through mobile platforms followed by desktops.

“Total Active Listings stood at 43.6 million as on March 31, 2024, an increase of 19.3 per cent YoY,” the company said in an exchange filing.

At 10:15 AM, the shares of Just Dial were trading 10.39 per cent higher at Rs 986.90 per share. A total of 1,84,477 stocks of the company changed hands on the BSE in early trade.



The stock of the company has rallied 26.31 per cent in the last one month, while it shot up over 30 per cent in the last six months. The stock is presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 22.90, BSE data showed.



Justdial serves as a platform where users can search for information such as contact details, addresses, ratings, and reviews for businesses, restaurants, hotels, doctors, and more.