Home / Markets / News / Kalyan Jewellers surges 12% after 6% equity change hands via block deals

Kalyan Jewellers surges 12% after 6% equity change hands via block deals

About 6.41 million shares representing 6.2 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE via block deals in pre-opening trade, the exchange data shows.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Kalyan Jewellers surges 12% after 6% equity change hands via block deals

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India surged 12 per cent to Rs 127.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade after over 6 million equity shares of the company changed hands on the exchange.
About 6.41 million shares representing 6.2 per cent of total equity of Kalyan Jewellers changed hands on the NSE via block deals in pre-opening trade, the exchange data shows. The deal size was Rs 725 crore, data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.
At 10:09 AM; Kalyan Jewellers quoted 11 per cent higher at Rs 126.45. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 134.20 on December 29, 2022.
Kalyan Jewellers is one the largest jewellery retailers in India with presence also in the Middle East. Kalyan Jewellers offers an array of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs in gold, diamonds and precious stones catering to the distinct needs of the customers. The company has 182 showrooms across India and the Middle East with a retail area exceeding 611,000 sq. ft.
Kalyan Jewellers had recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 14,071 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) as against Rs 10,818 crore in the previous year, a growth of over 30 per cent. The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for FY23 was Rs 432 crore, despite a one-time exceptional pre-tax write off of Rs 33 crore relating to the divestment of certain non-core assets. Excluding the write off, Adjusted PAT for the year more than doubled to Rs 457 crore, when compared to the previous financial year.
The company is likely to report similar revenue growth in the medium term, supported by growing demand on the back of festive and wedding seasons. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) believes Kalyan Jewellers' revenue shall grow by over 10 per cent during FY23-FY25, backed by the addition of showrooms under the franchisee model and a continued uptick in demand for retail jewellery.
The franchise model helps Kalyan Jewellers to reduce its overhead cost burden (Rs 5 crore million for furniture and fixtures while Rs 25 crore as working capital facility) for opening new showrooms, though the company has to share its profit with the franchises. Furthermore, the revenue growth will be supported by increasing sector formalisation, the company’s thrust on localisation in marketing and it’s My Kalyan channels.
As per the management, contrary to large format store expansion in the past, the company plans to add mid-size showrooms in the range of 3,000-3,500 square feet. As the expansion of showrooms is being done through the franchise model, the inventory carrying cost will be on the franchisee, leading to optimisation of inventory on the company’s balance sheet. The outcome of the company's strategy related to expansion of stores through the franchise model and optimisation of inventory remains key monitorables, Ind-Ra said in its rationale.

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers tanks 11% on large block deal; over 39 mn shares exchanged

Kalyan Jewellers surges 6%; reports up to 13% revenue growth in Q3

Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore

Dabur India dips 3% as 1% equity change hands via block deals

Paytm, Nykaa slide up to 9% after huge block deals at both counters

IKIO Lighting dazzles on debut; stock lists at 38% premium over issue price

RK Forgings, Titagarh Rail hit record highs; stocks zoom up to 93% in CY23

How to play the artificial intelligence theme in markets the Chris Wood way

Stocks to Watch today, June 16: IKIO, RIL, Hero Moto, IndiGo, Glenmark, UTI

F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Topics :Buzzing stocksKalyan JewellersMarket trendsstock market tradingJewellery shares

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story