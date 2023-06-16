F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Maximum profit: Rs 6,900 If BIOCON closes at or above 250 on 29 June expiry.

>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at highest level since June 7, 2023.

>> We saw long build up in Biocon on Thursday, where we saw 1 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 0.64 per cent.