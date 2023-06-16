F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Lot Size: 2,300
Maximum profit: Rs 6,900 If BIOCON closes at or above 250 on 29 June expiry.
Rationale:
>> RSI Oscillator(11) is placed above 50 on the daily chart and sloping upwards, suggesting strength in the current uptrend.
>> Pharma stocks are in an uptrend and are likely to do well in the short to medium term.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior derivatives & technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.