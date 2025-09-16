Home / Markets / News / Karbonsteel Engineering makes solid debut; shares list at 16% premium

Karbonsteel Engineering makes solid debut; shares list at 16% premium

Karbonsteel Engineering shares listed at ₹185.10 per share on the BSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹26.10 per share or 16.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹159 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
Sep 16 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
Karbonsteel Engineering IPO Listing Price, Karbonsteel Engineering Share Price: Shares of engineering solutions provider Karbonsteel Engineering made a solid debut on Dalal Street on September 16, 2025, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The company’s shares listed at ₹185.10 per share on the BSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹26.10 per share or 16.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹159 per share.
 
The Karbonsteel Engineering IPO listing, however, outperformed grey market estimates. Prior to the official listing, unlisted shares of Karbonsteel Engineering were trading at around ₹184 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹25 per share, approximately 15.72 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Karbonsteel Engineering IPO details

Karbonsteel Engineering IPO comprised a fresh issue of 3 million equity shares worth ₹48.33 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.7 million equity shares worth ₹10.97 crore. The public offering was offered at a price band of ₹151–₹159 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. The issue was open for public subscription from September 9 to September 11, 2025.
 
The public issue received bids for over 19,02,04,000 shares against just 26,68,800 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 71.27 times, according to BSE data.
 
Among investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the charge, oversubscribing their portion by a staggering 121.61 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 63.82 times. Retail investors, though more measured in participation, still oversubscribed their reserved shares by 46.86 times.
 
The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on September 12, 2025. The company set the issue price at ₹159 per share.
 
Karbonsteel Engineering will not receive the proceeds from the OFS, as those will go to the selling shareholders. However, the company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for funding capital expenditure towards the expansion of its existing Umbergaon facility through the construction of new sheds, and for repayment of a portion of certain borrowings. Additionally, the company will deploy the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

About Karbonsteel Engineering

Karbonsteel Engineering provides engineering solutions, including designing, manufacturing, and supplying high-quality products. The company operates in various industries, such as steel plants, railway bridges, oil & gas plants, and refineries.
 
Karbonsteel has two manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat and Maharashtra, with a combined capacity of 32,400 MT per year. The company offers a range of products, including heavy steel structures, precision-fabricated steel structures, steel bridges, and pre-engineered buildings.
 

Sep 16 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

