Asian Paints, Nerolac: Weak demand to hit paint cos' Q2 profit: PL Capital

PL Capital, however, hopes that conditions could improve in Q3FY26, as weather normalises and pent-up demand, particularly for exteriors and waterproofing products, starts to materialise.

Decorative paints are expected to post muted growth, with all-India volumes pulled down to mid-to-high single digits, even as ex-north regions record early double-digit expansion. This will be due to adverse weather conditions, the brokerage noted.

The brokerage has a ‘Reduce’ rating on Asian Paints with a target price at ₹2,248 per share. On Kansai Nerolac, it has an ‘Accumulate’ Rating with a target of ₹277 per share.

Industrial paints demand muted

Industrial side, demand has been subdued with flat auto/OEM (original equipment manufacturing) volumes and delays in protective and waterproofing works due to heavy rains in regions like Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, according to PL Capital’s channel check. However, GST rate cuts on autos could spark a strong rebound from Q3, benefitting Kansai Nerolac.

Gross margins resilient, but competition may cap expansion

Competitive intensity continued to remain high in Q2, driven by Birla Opus' aggressive promotions and trade incentives, lower consumer prices than those of Asian Paints, Berger, and Kansai, and positive word-of-mouth feedback among contractors, which is enabling strong traction for Birla Opus products.