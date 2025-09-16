Rupee trades higher on Fed cut bets; opens 16 paise higher at 88.06/$

The domestic currency opened 16 paise higher at 88.06 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.87 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.

Chief negotiators from India and the US will meet in New Delhi for stock-taking discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), signalling that talks between the two nations are back on track after a month-and-a-half-long pause.

The rupee is expected to remain range-bound after opening around 88.12 and to possibly gain somewhat depending on inflows and what type of signal the Fed gives in tomorrow's meeting, Bhansali said. "A stable to higher stock market has also helped the rupee recover to some extent."

The trade data showing strong exports and a lower trade deficit has also helped in stabilising the weakness in the rupee, analysts said.

India's exports increased 6.7 per cent to $35.1 billion in August year-on-year (Y-o-Y), against $68.53 billion in July, according to the export and import data released by the government on Monday. Imports declined 10 per cent at $61.59 billion compared to $68.53 billion last year, the data showed.

The dollar index has been trading at its lowest levels since July amid increased expectations of a Fed rate cut. The dollar may fall further if the FOMC outcome is more dovish than expected, Bhansali said. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.07 per cent at 97.23.