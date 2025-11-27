Kaynes Technology hits 3-month low; stock tanks 28% from October high

Kaynes Technology India share price today

Shares of Kaynes Technology India hit a three-month low of ₹5,551.20, as they slipped 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on growth concerns.

The stock price of the industrial products company was quoting at its lowest level since July 25, 2025. It has tanked 28 per cent from its previous month high of ₹7,705 touched on October 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹7,824.95 on January 1, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹3,835 on February 11, 2025.

Company overview, outlook

Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of Electronics System and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) services. The company provides Conceptual Design, Process Engineering, Integrated Manufacturing and Life Cycle Support for major players in the Automotive, Industrial, EVs, Aerospace, Outer-space, Strategic electronics, Medical, Railways, Internet of Things (IoT), Information Technology (IT) and other segments. is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of Electronics System and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) services. The company provides Conceptual Design, Process Engineering, Integrated Manufacturing and Life Cycle Support for major players in the Automotive, Industrial, EVs, Aerospace, Outer-space, Strategic electronics, Medical, Railways, Internet of Things (IoT), Information Technology (IT) and other segments.

The company’s order book stood at ₹8,099 crore as of September 30, 2025, providing a strong revenue visibility for H2FY26 and beyond, giving confidence to sustain the growth momentum, the management said. Globally, the PCB market is projected to cross $100 billion by 2030, and India's domestic market alone is expected to grow at a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by demand from EVs, industrial automation, defence and telecom sector. Within this landscape, Kaynes' upcoming multilayer HDI PCB facility in Chennai will position the company to capture a meaningful share of its growth. BNP Paribas India retains ‘Neutral’ rating on Kaynes Technology Kaynes has been at the forefront of underlying growth in the B2B electronics sector, having reported revenue/PAT CAGR of 40 per cent/77 per cent over FY19-25. Key positive attributes that work in Kaynes' favour include higher margins relative to peers due to its focus on high value-added products; strong order book and increasing average order value (AOV); diversified clientele and long-standing relationships; and ongoing expansion to cater to increasing demand.