Indian Hume Pipe share up 3% on selling freehold land to Ashoka Buildcon

Indian Hume Pipe Company share price today: Indian Hume Pipe Company shares rose up to 2.56 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹406.15 per share.

Around 12:30 PM, Indian Hume Pipe shares continued to trade near day’s high, up 1.91 per cent at ₹403.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent higher at 85,819.76.

Why did the Indian Hume Pipe Company share price rise today?

Indian Hume Pipe shares gained after the company announced that it has entered into an Agreement for Sale with Ashoka Builders India Private Limited to sell its freehold land at Azamabad Industrial Area in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Freehold land refers to property that is owned outright, giving the owner full and indefinite ownership of the land as well as any structures built on it. The land parcel, converted from leasehold to freehold, measures about 18,311.57 square yards (15,310.80 square metres). The total sale consideration is ₹173.96 crore, of which the company has already received an advance of ₹100 crore from Ashoka Builders India Private Limited. In an exchange filing, Indian Hume said, “We hereby inform that the Company has entered into Agreement for Sale with Ashoka Builders India Private Limited for sale of the Company’s freehold land which was converted from leasehold land to freehold land by execution of Deed of Sale/Conveyance situated at Azamabad Industrial Area, Azamabad, Hyderabad, Telangana admeasuring about 18,311.57 square yards equivalent to 15,310.80 square metres for a total sale consideration of ₹173.96 crore and out of that the Company has received an advance of ₹100 crore from Ashoka Builders India Private Limited.”

Indian Hume results Indian Hume Pipe reported a strong performance for the half year ended September 30, 2025, with sales of its products rising 76 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as project execution gained momentum despite weather-related disruptions. Backed by a robust demand outlook, the company enhanced its production capacity through a capex of about ₹46 crore, which became operational in March 2025. Revenue contribution from the sale of products and their use in construction projects increased to 33 per cent, compared with 18 per cent a year earlier, supporting healthy operating margins, with Ebitda averaging 16 per cent.

Under its land monetisation programme, the company received encouraging responses for its Hadapsar and Sinhagad Road projects in Pune, as well as Kalpataru Ltd.’s development, totalling cash inflows of about ₹139.62 crore as of November 7, 2025. Additional liquidity from the sale of land in Bengaluru also helped reduce finance costs, which declined by ₹6.12 crore to ₹24.10 crore during the half year. Profit before tax stood at ₹75.09 crore, up 11.17 per cent, while profit after tax for the period rose to ₹56.61 crore, higher by ₹4.27 crore compared with the previous year. The Indian Hume Pipe Company, founded in 1926 and part of the Walchand Harichand group, is one of India’s oldest and most established infrastructure and pipe manufacturing companies.