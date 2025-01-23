KEI Ind shares gain 11% in two days of declaring Q3 results & dividend

KEI Industries shares jumped 9.4 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at Rs 4,516.65 per share. The stock gained over 11 per cent in two days after the company posted decent Q3FY25 results and the board approved an interim dividend.

Around 10:46 AM, KEI Industries share price was up 8.34 per cent at Rs 4,471.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 76,641.78. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 42,726.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 5,040.4 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 2,883.6 per share.

In its Q3 results, KEI Industries reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 165 crore as compared to Rs 151 crore a year ago.

The company's revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 2,467 crore as compared to Rs 2,059 crore a year ago, a rise of 19.8 per cent.

ALSO READ: UBS initiates coverage on KEI Industries with 'buy', sees over 40% upside The company's board also approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the same is set on January 27, 2025.

Also Read

Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained a 'Buy' call on KEI Industries but has cut the March 2026 target to Rs 5,080 per share from Rs 5,250.

"The cable and wire industry is undergoing a structural upcycle given strong tailwinds from across sectors such as power and distribution, solar, etc. KEI stays focused on investing in capex, which shall further improve the performance of the company. This coupled with healthy margins and strong balance sheet augurs well for the stock," the report read.

KEI Industries specialises in manufacturing a range of electrical products, particularly cables, and wires. They offer a variety of solutions, including power cables, control cables, and flexible cables, which are used in sectors like power distribution, construction, and telecommunications. They are known for their high-quality products and have a strong presence in the electrical industry.

In the past one year, KEI Industries shares have gained 36.7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.5 per cent.