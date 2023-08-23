L&T, MTAR: Chandrayaan-3 component makers reach for the sky at the bourses

Shares of aerospace companies, including L&T, MTAR Technologies, and Paras Defence and Space Technologies, that have supplied components for Chandrayaan-3, were buzzing in trade on Wednesday as India prepared to land its spacecraft at moon's south pole.

Shares of Paras Defence, which has contri­b­uted to the naviga­tion system, surged 6.6 per cent to Rs 725.6 apiece on the BSE in today's intra-day trade. Those of MTAR Technologies, meanwhile, rallied 5 per cent to Rs 2,225 apiece, Midhani (Mishra Dhatu Nigam) gained 4.9 per cent to Rs 414.7, and Larsen and Toubro advanced 2 per cent to Rs 2,725.75 - also its 52-week high on the BSE.



That apart, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, which has supplied key components to National Aerospace Laboratories, where Launch Vehicle Mark (LVM)-3 was tested, hit a record high, crossing the Rs 4,000-mark for the first time.

The shares hit Rs 4,024 level, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, surpassing its previous high of Rs 3,999.10, touched on July 31, 2023. READ MORE



BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals) was the only stock which was in the red today, falling up to 2.2 per cent in the intraday trade. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.3 per cent at 65,420 levels at 1:35 PM.

Analysts believe the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the moon's south pole will give a fillip to these companies, giving them a launchpad to skyrocket into the global space market.



"The revenue from this mission might be nominal; but by successfully participating in this critical mission, these companies would showcase their sophisticated technology and strong leadership with intolerance towards error. Tomorrow, they may support various global space missions, rendering their expertise to different countries," said Kranthi Bathini, director-equity at WealthMills Securities.

India is set to land Chandrayaan-3 near the moon's south pole, becoming the first-ever country to achieve the milestone.



Several private sector firms are an integral part of Chandrayaan-3 with 85 per cent of the LVM-3 rockets coming from the private sector.

MTAR Tech, for instance, has reportedly provided parts for the lander’s propulsion system and the rover’s navigation system; Midhani has provided alloys for the lander's heat shield and the rover's wheels; and L&T is responsible for critical booster seg­ments, namely head-end segment, middle segment, and nozzle bucket flange, space hardware, precision monopulse tracking radar, and deep space network antenna.



The participation comes on the back of India's Space policy, which aimed to attract more private sector players, and allowing Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to encourage new-generation entities to participate in space exploration and human presence in outer space.

According to Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, a successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 later today will support the ongoing rally in stock prices in the near-term.



"Investors would be wise to maintain their positions, viewing any profit booking as a chance for long-term entry. However, for traders, chasing these stocks immediately after the event might not be advisable. Waiting for potential profit booking could offer more favorable entry points, aligning with a strategic long-term investment approach," he said.

That said, given the stocks' sharp outperformance at the bourses so far this calendar year, analysts suggest investors could partially book profit due to overall nervousness in the markets.



"A successful outcome tonight might have a spillover impact on these socks. However, given the sharp run-up so far this year, it would be prudent to book profit and enter at better levels for the long-term," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, shares of Midhani have leaped 82 per cent, HAL 54 per cent, BHEL 40.5 per cent, MTAR Tech 31 per cent, Larsen and Toubro 28.5 per cent, and Paras Defence 13 per cent on the BSE. By comparison, the benchmark Sensex index is up about 7 per cent thus far in 2023.