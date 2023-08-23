Home / Markets / News / Goldman sees India IT growth pick up in medium-term; initiates coverage

Goldman sees India IT growth pick up in medium-term; initiates coverage

"Indian IT services companies have doubled their market share in the last 10 years," analysts at Goldman Sachs led by Manish Adukia wrote in a note dated Tuesday

Reuters
India's Nifty IT index is up about 8 per cent this year, looking to recoup some of last year's 26 per cent slump. The broader benchmark Nifty 50 index is up 7.2 per cent so far in 2023 | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs sees revenue growth for India's IT sector companies picking up, driven by pent-up demand for IT services and the impact of adopting generative artificial intelligence (AI) tech.
 
The Wall Street bank forecast a 9 per cent-10 per cent revenue growth from 2025, saying the market could be under-appreciating the sector's upside, even though near-term revenue is likely to remain "muted".
 
"Indian IT services companies have doubled their market share in the last 10 years," analysts at Goldman Sachs led by Manish Adukia wrote in a note dated Tuesday.
 
"Given the structural advantages of a large, skilled and low-cost workforce, coupled with a diversified geographical footprint, we expect Indian IT firms to continue gaining share." They also note that historical data suggests periods of economic slowdown have been followed by elevated growth for Indian IT services companies, driven by increased enterprise outsourcing and pent-up demand.
 
India's Nifty IT index is up about 8 per cent this year, looking to recoup some of last year's 26 per cent slump. The broader benchmark Nifty 50 index is up 7.2 per cent so far in 2023.
 
Operating profit growth for the sector is expected to grow at a 12 per cent-15 per cent range over fiscal 2025-2026, faster than revenue growth, as the brokerage sees an expansion in margins for all the companies in its coverage.
 
It initiated coverage on six Indian IT stocks, with "buy" ratings on top firms such as Infosys and TCS as well as the smaller LTIMindtree, citing strong revenue growth expectations.
 
It is more downbeat on Wipro and Tech Mahindra, recommending a "sell" on a weaker margin profile.
 
Goldman Sachs also gave HCL Tech a "neutral" rating, seeing risks to near-term revenue growth. However, it viewed the company as "well-placed" in the medium term.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Goldman starts cutting number of MDs across the globe amid deals slump

Goldman Sachs CEO projects high growth trajectory for India: Report

Goldman Sachs' biggest office beyond New York attests to India's rise

Goldman Sachs likely to take big writedown on GreenSky acquisition: Report

Are equity markets pricing in rupee weakness and related risks?

Atul Auto zooms 19% on heavy volumes, hit highest level since May 2018

Brightcom Group hits 5% lower circuit on Sebi crackdown

BHEL, Adani Power: Mid-cap index hits new all-time high, eyes 40,000-mark

IDFC, IDFC First Bank up for 7 straight days despite market volatility

Topics :Goldman SachsIT companiesIT sector

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story