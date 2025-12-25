Lack of triggers, weak demand may keep power stocks under pressure

The Cabinet has approved the Shanti Bill (Sustainable Harnessing of Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India), which is a positive policy signal for developers, EPC, component manufacturers, opening the sector to private participation and capping vendor liability. It allows for up to 49 per cent private equity. Rationalising liability may revive a stalled nuclear capex cycle. Timelines are likely to be long, even if the Bill passes without substantial amendment.

Nuclear tariffs at ₹6/kWh plus fuel compare badly with ₹4/kWh plus fuel for coal and ₹ 3/kWh plus charging power for battery energy storage systems or BESS. Nuclear currently accounts for 1.7 per cent of installed capacity, with CEA expecting only marginal increase to about 2 per cent by FY30. However, the government’s long term target of reaching 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 implies it could account for over 5 per cent of installed capacity. Nuclear won’t displace coal or BESS on tariff competitiveness, while being a strategic baseload option.