Stock market holiday: Will NSE, BSE open on Thursday, Dec 25, on Christmas?

Stock market holiday on Christmas, December 25: The NSE and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday

NSE, stock market
Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Stock market holiday: The Indian stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, will be closed for trading on Thursday, December 25, 2025, on account of Christmas. This will mark the last stock market holiday of 2025. Most global markets, including the UK, the US, and Europe, will also be shut tomorrow.
 
The NSE and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday. That apart, the currency and commodity markets too will be closed tomorrow.
 
Trading in the markets will resume on Friday, December 26, 2024.
 
The next holiday for Indian markets will fall on January 26, 2025, on account of Republic Day.
 

2026 stock market holidays calendar

(Source: NSE)
                       
                    
                  Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently.

Stock market trading hours

The Indian stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Christmas?

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on December 25, 2025, will be closed fully with both morning and evening sessions closed for trading.
 
Likewise, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India, will remain closed.  ALSO READ: Christmas bank holidays: Banks to stay shut up to five days in many states 

Markets recap

The Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended on a mixed note on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The Sensex snapped its two-day winning streak, slipping 0.05 per cent to close at 85,524.84, while the Nifty 50 managed a marginal gain of 0.02 per cent, or 4.75 points, settling at 26,177.15.
 
Among Sensex constituents, ITC, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Steel were the top gainers, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel weighed on the index. On the NSE, Coal India, Shriram Finance, and ITC led the gains, whereas Infosys, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Ports were the top losers.
 
The broader market ended mixed, with the Nifty SmallCap 100 rising 0.37 per cent, while the Nifty MidCap 100 closed largely unchanged.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

