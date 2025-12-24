Stock market holiday: Will NSE, BSE open on Thursday, Dec 25, on Christmas?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, will be closed for trading on Thursday, December 25, 2025, on account of Christmas. This will mark the last stock market holiday of 2025. Most global markets, including the UK, the US, and Europe, will also be shut tomorrow.

The NSE and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday. That apart, the currency and commodity markets too will be closed tomorrow.

Trading in the markets will resume on Friday, December 26, 2024.

The next holiday for Indian markets will fall on January 26, 2025, on account of Republic Day. 2026 stock market holidays calendar (Source: NSE) Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently. Stock market trading hours The Indian stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.