Margins, valuation hurdles for Eicher Motors despite strong volume gains

Competitors such as Bajaj Auto Triumph and Hero Harley face 40 per cent GST in their above 350cc models and will likely take time to rework their engines to include them in the below 350cc segment which has an 18 per cent GST. Thus, the risk of competition is lower for now.

The company is optimistic about growth, with festival retails in the September to October period rising 45 per cent Y-o-Y. This is expected to sustain in the second half of the financial year 2026 (H2F26) with GST-led demand tailwinds and a strong rural pickup. The company’s 350cc portfolio continues to be the key growth engine, aided by healthy online conversions and product refreshes though the 450/650cc portfolio saw a dip after September. Its 650cc portfolio is witnessing better signs of recovery on a relative basis.