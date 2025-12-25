Stock market holiday today, December 25, 2025: Stock markets in India are closed today, Thursday, December 25, on account of Stock markets in India are closed today, Thursday, December 25, on account of Christmas 2025 , as per the official holiday calendar of the domestic exchanges.

Trading activity will, thus, remain suspended across the BSE and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) for the entire day.

According to exchange notifications, there will be no trading in equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, or interest rate derivatives today. The closure also applies to the SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segment and ETFs, while clearing and settlement operations will resume on the next trading day.

MCX (Multi-Commodity Exchange) is also shut for both the morning (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) and evening (5:00 PM – 11:30/11:55 PM) sessions on account of the Christmas holiday.

That apart, trading is also closed for NCDEX (National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange) and the currency (rupee) market today. This mid-week pause marks the final scheduled trading holiday for the Indian stock market in the calendar year 2025. Market wrap, December 24 With markets closed today, investors and traders used Wednesday’s session to book profit. They chose to stay on the sidelines to avoid carrying over any macroeconomic, corporate development, and global market-related risks ahead of the next session. The BSE Sensex closed yesterday’s session at 85,408.70, falling 116.14 points or 0.14 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 shut shop at 26,142.10, down 35.05 points or 0.13 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty SmallCap 100 index rose 0.28 per cent, while Nifty MidCap 100 index settled 0.60 per cent lower. Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Friday, December 26, 2025, at normal market hours – 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Global markets today Most global markets are shut today on account of Christmas. Liquidity might also remain thin when the markets reopen tomorrow, as many institutional players and FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) extend their year-end vacations. Today, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, and China’s Shanghai Composite are open for trading among major markets in Asia. The Nikkei index was up 0.19 per cent at 50,439 level, and Shanghai Composite was higher by 0.095 per cent at 3,944.7 level as of 7:15 AM.

All other markets, including South Korea’s Kospi, Australia’s ASX200, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng are closed for trading. Overnight, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Wednesday, coasting to another record close, in a pre-holiday shortened session. The broad market index advanced 0.32 per cent, ending the session at 6,932.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 288.75 points, or 0.60 per cent, and also posted a closing record of 48,731.16. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.22 per cent and settled at 23,613.31. Gains on Wall Street came after the third-quarter reading of the US gross domestic product came in at 4.3 per cent, surpassing the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 3.2 per cent.

The New York Stock Exchange closed early on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET (11:30 PM IST) on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Thursday for Christmas Day. Stock market holiday list 2026 Looking ahead, the first stock market holiday of 2026, in India, will be January 26 (Monday), for Republic Day. Markets will remain open on January 1, 2026 (New Year's Day), as it is not listed on the official NSE/BSE holiday calendar. Other stock market holidays for 2026 include: Republic Day (Jan 26), Holi (March 3), Shri Ram Navami (March 26), Shri Mahavir Jayanti (March 31), Good Friday (April 3), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), Maharashtra Day (May 1), Bakri Eid (May 28), Moharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali Balipratipada (November 10), Prakash Gurpurab (November 24), Christmas (December 25).