Landmark Cars shares vroom 6% on posting Q4 biz update; Details here

Landmark Cars shares gained 5.8 per cent on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹440.45 per share on BSE. The stock rallied after the company posted its Q4 business update.

Around 11:59 AM, Landmark Cars share price was up 3.09 per cent at ₹429.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 76,749.43. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,775.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹808.2 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹306.05 per share.

In its Q4 business update released after market hours, the company posted a 17.31 per cent rise in the total revenue from operations to ₹1,525 crore as compared to ₹1,300 crore a year ago. However, it declined 8.63 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Its vehicle sales (including agency sales) increased 21.1 per cent to ₹1,257 crore as compared to ₹1,038 crore a year ago, but declined 9.24 per cent Q-o-Q.

According to the filing, after undertaking rapid expansion during FY25, the company is now focussed on stabilising all new outlets. Deliveries began for multiple new models which were unveiled during the previous quarter. Notably amongst them, the new Mahindra BE6, XEV 9E and the BYD Sealion 7 started deliveries towards the end of March 2025.

The company has opened nine new workshops in FY25. Once the operations stabilise, it expects the service business to go back to its historic growth rate. The operations for Mercedes-Benz Patna (Sales and Service) and the workshop for Kia Hyderabad will be operational in Q1FY26.

Landmark Cars Limited is a prominent automotive retail company in India, specializing in premium and luxury vehicle dealerships. The company's journey began in 1998 with a deep passion for cars. From humble beginnings, the company has grown into India's foremost premium and luxury auto retailer, partnering with globally renowned brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Honda, Volkswagen, Renault, BYD, Morris Garage, Mahindra, KIA, and Ashok Leyland.

In the past one year, Landmark Cars shares have lost 45.5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.