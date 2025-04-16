Why Policybazaar, Paisabazaar parent PB Fintech stock is in demand today?

PB Fintech, operator Policybazaar, shares gained 4.1 per cent on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,688.65 per share on BSE. The stock rallied after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a nod to the company's arm PB Pay to operate as an online payment aggregator.

Around 11:28 AM, PB Fintech share price was up 1.32 per cent at ₹1,643 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 76,726.43. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹75,455.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,254.95 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,160.45 per share.

"We are pleased to inform that RBI has granted an In-Principle authorisation to PB Pay to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 vide its letter no. CO. DPSS.AUTH.No. S48/02.27.004/2025-26 dated April 15, 2025," the filing read.

It added: The in-principle authorisation is however subject to adherence to the guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways dated March 17, 2020 (as updated from time to time) (PA-PG Guidelines) and the clarifications issued by RBI regarding the aforementioned guidelines on March 31, 2021.

On March 20, 2024, the company's board approved the incorporation of PB Pay Private Limited to carry on the business of payment aggregator, as may be permitted by the RBI, by facilitating merchants with offline and digital payment acceptance infrastructure or both.

On April 9, 2024, PB Pay Private Limited was incorporated as a subsidiary of PB Fintech.

PB Fintech operates India's largest online insurance marketplace - Policybazaar - its key business segment, which has a 93 per cent market share. It also distributes credit online and insurance through offline channels.

It is an integrated online marketing and consulting company and is in the business of rendering online marketing and information technology consulting/ support services largely for the financial service industry including insurance. In 2014, the company launched Paisabazaar with the goal to transform how Indians access personal credit by accentuating ease convenience, and transparency in selecting a variety of personal loans and credit cards.

In the past one year, PB Fintech shares have gained 31 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.