Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ireda shares jump 7% on posting healthy Q4 nos; PAT up 46%; rev up 37%

Ireda shares jump 7% on posting healthy Q4 nos; PAT up 46%; rev up 37%

The company's net profit during the quarter increased 49 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹ 502 crore as compared to ₹337 crore a year ago

IREDA

IREDA | Source: Company website

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) shares jumped 7.4 per cent on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹179.5 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the company released its Q4FY25 results.
 
Around 9:51 AM, Ireda share price was down 5.57 per cent at ₹176.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 76,801.46. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹47,439.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹310 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹137 per share. 
 
The state-owned company reported its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) numbers after market hours on Tuesday. The company's net profit during the quarter increased 49 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹ 502 crore as compared to ₹337 crore a year ago.   Read Stock Market Live Updates Today
 
 
Its revenue from operations jumped 37 per cent to ₹1,904 crore as against ₹1,391 crore a year ago. 
 
The company posted its highest-ever annual profit after tax (PAT) at ₹1,699 crore in FY25, a 36 per cent rise over the previous year. The company’s operational revenue for the year also climbed 36 per cent to ₹ 6,742 crore.  

Also Read

trading, markets

Stocks to Watch Today, April 16: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard, IREDA

IREDA

Ireda Q4 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 502 cr, revenue up 37%

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: ICICI Pru Life, Ireda among 9 to post earnings on Apr 15

IREDA

Ireda reports 27% rise in loan sanctions in FY25 to Rs 47,453 crore

IREDA

Ireda secures 26 billion Japanese Yen ECB facility from SBI, Tokyo

 
As of the end of March, the company’s net worth stood at ₹10,266 crore, a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Ireda’s loan book also expanded 20 per cent during the year, reaching ₹76,282 crore.
 
“Ireda’s sustained growth in revenue, profitability, and loan book underscores our strategic focus towards financing India’s renewable energy ambitions. We remain committed to being the enabler of India’s green energy transition through innovative financial solutions and strategic partnerships," said Pradip Kumar Das, chairman and managing director, Ireda.  
 
Operating under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ireda is a non-banking financial company that provides funding and support for projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and conservation.
 
In the past one year, Ireda shares have gained 4.4 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent. 
  ALSO READ: Ireda Q4 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 502 cr, revenue up 37%

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; small, midcaps gain; auto, metal, IT, oil drag

ipo market listing share market

Aegis Vopak Terminals gets Sebi nod to float ₹3,500 crore IPO; key details

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

Mahanagar Gas shares plunge over 6% after APM gas allocation cut

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Here's why investors are dumping Gensol Engineering shares in trade today

dividend stocks

Dividend, rights issue: Sanofi Consumer, 4 others to remain in focus

Topics : IREDA Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Q4 Results Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather ForecastUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon