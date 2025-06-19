Last day! Eppeltone Engineers IPO ends today; 93x subscription, GMP at 48%

Eppeltone Engineers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today: The unlisted shares of Eppeltone Engineers were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on the last day of the subscription window for its The unlisted shares of Eppeltone Engineers were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on the last day of the subscription window for its initial public offering (IPO). Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the Eppeltone Engineers shares were quoted at around ₹190 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹62 or 48.44 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, reflecting favorable sentiments for the public offering.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO subscription status

Eppeltone Engineers IPO has also succeeded in garnering an overwhelming response from investors. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Eppeltone Engineers IPO has garnered bids for 22,95,84,000 shares against 24,56,000 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 93.48 times, as of around 12:32 PM on Thursday, June 19.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO details Eppeltone Engineers seeks to raise ₹41.75 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.43 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. Eppeltone Engineers IPO is available at a price band of ₹125-128 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. ALSO READ: Kalpataru IPO opens on June 24: Check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates To bid for a minimum of one lot or 1,000 shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO, a retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,28,000 (considering the upper price band). A high-net-worth individual can bid for a maximum of 2 lots or 2,000 equity shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO with an investment amount of ₹2,56,000.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO allotment date, listing date As the subscription window sets to close today, the basis of allotment of Eppeltone Engineers IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, June 20, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares into their demat accounts tentatively by Monday, June 23. Shares of Eppeltone Engineers are scheduled to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Eppeltone Engineers IPO registrar, lead manager For the public offering of Eppeltone Engineers, Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Expert Global Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager.