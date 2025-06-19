Landmark Cars hits over four-month high; zooms 15% in subdued market

Landmark Cars share price today

Shares of Landmark Cars hit an over four-month high at ₹564, as they zoomed 15 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid healthy volumes on expectations of an improvement in the business outlook.

The stock price of this auto dealer company was trading at its highest level since January 27, 2025. It has bounced back 84 per cent from it's all-time low of ₹306.05, touched on April 7. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹ 746 on June 19, 2024 and a record high of ₹901.95 on February 7, 2024.

At 11:29 AM; Landmark Cars was trading 7.5 per cent higher at ₹525, as compared to 0.06 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 2.3 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Landmark Cars made its stock market debut on December 23, 2022. The company raised ₹552 crore by allotting shares at issue price of ₹506 per share. Management commentary, outlook At the start of financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company had set out a goal of opening 24 new outlets. The company has successfully operationalised 23 of them, ahead of timelines and well within budgeted costs. Landmark Cars said it will operationalize the remaining outlet from June 2025.

India remains a bright spot on the global map. Various ongoing Free Trade Agreements discussions are improving the prospects for auto business. With discussions around reducing import duties gaining traction, the Indian auto market could become even more attractive for global brands. As a multi-brand retailer aligned with leading international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Landmark is well poised to capitalize on these developments. Landmark is also a large partner for BYD as well as MG Motors, leaders in the EV space with clear price and product advantage. Rising EV adoption in India will clearly benefit Landmark in the times to come, the management said in the Q4FY25 earnings conference call.

Meanwhile, global benchmarks show that leading auto retailers in the US and China hold between 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent market share in passenger vehicle (PV) space. Compared to this, India’s current share in PV market is approximately 0.5 per cent by volume and a little more by value, indicating the significant long term growth potential that lies ahead. “With stable macroeconomic backdrop and strategic initiatives, we are well poised to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities and aspire to increase our market share in this growing market,” the management said. Analysts believe Landmark Cars should benefit from the addition of high-growth brands, new PV launches and continuation of the premiumization trend.

Meanwhile, in another development, on May 17, Landmark Cars announced that it has received an in-principle approval from Kia India to take over an existing workshop in Hyderabad. With this workshop, Landmark Cars will be able to cater to the large car parcels of Kia in Hyderabad as well as increase its business from after Sales services to achieve long term growth trajectory, the company said. About Landmark Cars Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, Citroen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA and MG Motors.