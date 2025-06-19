Tata Communications down 3% on ex-dividend day; can you still make the cut?

Tata Communications share price slipped 2.7 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹1,654.25 per share on BSE. The stock was under pressure as it adjusted on the ex-dividend date.

At 11:57 AM, Tata Communications shares were trading 2.7 per cent lower at ₹1,654.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.04 per cent at 81,415.06. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹47,146.13 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,175 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,293 per share.

Tata Communications dividend record date

The board of the company at its meeting held on April 22, 2025, had recommended a dividend of ₹25 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each (i.e. 250 per cent). The dividend will be paid on or after July 10, 2025, according to the filing.

The company had decided Thursday, June 19, 2025, as the ex-date and record date for the dividend. Are investors eligible for dividend on ex-date? The ex-dividend date is the cutoff date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the next dividend payment. On the ex-dividend date, the stock price generally drops by the amount of the dividend. This reflects that new buyers won't receive the upcoming dividend. If investors buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date, they will not receive the dividend. The seller of the stock will.