Laxmi Organic surges 5% on healthy Q3 show; operating profit zooms 59% YoY

Laxmi Organic share price: Laxmi Organic shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, January 23, 2025, as the scrip soared as much as 5.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 240.75 per share.

Laxmi Organic share price came on the back of healthy results in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). The rise incame on the back of healthy results in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).

Revenue grew 13.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 786.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 694.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 59.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 74.8 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 47 crore in the December quarter of FY24.

The company’s Ebitda margin also improved, expanding to 9.5 per cent in Q3FY25, from 6.8 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.

About Laxmi Organic

Laxmi Organic Industries is a chemical manufacturing company, primarily involved in the production of specialty chemicals, intermediates, and other products that cater to various industries.

The company’s products serve sectors like agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, paints, coatings, and textiles.

Laxmi Organic's product portfolio includes key chemicals such as acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and ethyl acetate, along with a range of other chemical intermediates. It is known for its expertise in manufacturing high-performance chemicals with a focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and expanding its market reach globally.

The company is also a major player in the fine chemicals and intermediates market, providing products that are used as building blocks for various industrial applications.

Laxmi Organic is listed on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 9:47 AM, Laxmi Organic share was trading 4.49 per cent higher at Rs 238.55 apiece, In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 76,444 levels.