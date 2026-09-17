LCC Projects shares make strong debut, list at over 31% premium

LCC Projects shares made a strong debut on the exchanges on Thursday as they listed above the IPO price, higher than the grey market expectations.

LCC Projects shares listed 31.4 per cent higher at ₹191 on BSE and 29.45 per cent higher at ₹189 on NSE.

Ahead of the debut, LCC Projects IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) was trading at a premium of 24.66 per cent at ₹36, indicating a listing price of ₹182 per share. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart noted that LCC Projects' strong listing reflects strong market confidence in the ₹7,953 crore order book, healthy return ratios, and a reasonable 14 times FY26 P/E versus peers. "This is the most fundamentally supported listing among the six IPOs that listed today, and long-term investors can consider holding through execution-driven order-book conversion, while short-term investors may book partial profits into strength," she said.