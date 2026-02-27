Lenskart zooms 52% from listing day low; hits new high in weak market

Lenskart Solutions share price today

Share price of Lenskart Solutions hit a new high of ₹541.45, as they soared 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day in an otherwise a weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.58 per cent at 81,773.10 at 02:09 PM.

The stock price of Lenskart was quoting higher for the third straight day, surging 12 per cent during the period. With the recent gain, the market price of Lenskart has zoomed 52 per cent from its listing day low, also its 52-week low of ₹355.70 touched on November 10, 2025. Currently, the stock quotes 35 per cent higher against the issue price of ₹402 per share.

Lenskart Solutions strong Q3 results Lenskart is India's largest vertically integrated, technology-led, omnichannel eyewear platform, addressing a structurally underpenetrated eyewear category in India (53 per cent of population impacted, modest 35 per cent penetration). Lenskart’s December 2025 quarter (Q3) print was robust with a consolidated revenue growth of 37 per cent primarily led by 40 per cent growth in India and 33 per cent revenue growth in the international business. Growth was led by strong same store sales growth (SSSG) growth rates with 28 per cent in India. The management highlighted that a large part of the growth was volume driven, which was a function of increase in eye testing, enabling it to not only acquire new customers, but also increase market size. Store opening too remained robust with 372/48 stores added YTD in India/international markets, without cannibalising growth in the existing clusters; India SPSG of 36 per cent is a testament to that.

Operational performance was even more robust as India pre-Ind AS EBITDA became 2x YoY and the international segment turned profitable largely on the back of operating leverage. Brokerages see more upside in Lenskart stock price "Q3 performance has only reinforced our confidence in Lenskart's operating model where growth and profitability are not trade-offs, but are compounding outcomes of the same AI-driven operating system now scaling globally," analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the Q3 result update. Given the strong Q3 print the brokerage firm raised FY26-28E pre-Ind AS EBITDA estimates by 6-10 per cent and revise discounted cash flow (DCF)-based target price to ₹565 (earlier ₹535), with a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 12 per cent and 6 per cent terminal growth rate.

The management believes eyewear frequency can continue to rise as category perception shifts from necessity to fashion and affordability, assortment, and access improves. It highlighted that the wedding collection went quickly out of stock after launch and the character-based launch Q3FY26 in Southeast Asia (Pop Mart) triggered non-discretionary purchase, the brokerage firm said. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on Lenskart with 'Buy' rating for a target of ₹600 per share, citing the company's superior growth profile, limited organised competition, and long growth runway.