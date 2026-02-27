Sensex down 660 pts, Nifty below 25,300: Key reasons behind the fall

Why markets are falling today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading sharply lower on Friday, February 27, 2026, amid geopolitical tensions and broad-based selling.

The BSE benchmark fell around 659 points to hit a low of 81,589 against the previous close of 82,258.66. Likewise, the NSE Nifty index dropped 228 points to touch a low of 25,268.

Around 01:15 PM, the 30-share pack quoted southward by 590 points or 0.72 per cent at 82,658, while the Nifty index traded with a cut of 205.95 points or 0.81 per cent at 25,290 levels.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty index was the worst hit as it tumbled nearly 2 per cent to 783.1 with all 10 constituents sitting in the red. Nifty Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Private Banks, and Chemicals also fell over 1 per cent each. On the contrary, Nifty IT, Media, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas were trading higher.

Similarly, in the broader market, the NSE MidCap 100 index was down 0.71 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 index was down around 1 per cent. Twenty-four of the 30 Sensex constituents were trading in red, including Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, UltraTech, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank, down in the range of 1 to 3 per cent. India VIX, the fear gauge index, was up 4 per cent at 13.58. Here's why markets are falling today: Geopolitical tensions: Geopolitical tensions are still pressuring the market sentiment, with no new domestic trigger in sight. US-Iran negotiations concluded without an agreement; however, discussions may resume, and uncertainty remains over Washington’s next steps.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran continues to pose a “serious threat” to the United States. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, during his record-long State of the Union address, signalled the possibility of military action, stressing that Tehran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. FPIs selling: On Thursday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers of Indian equities after a day of buying as volatility persists. The FPI pulled out ₹3,466 crore worth of Indian equities. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stayed net buyers for the third consecutive day, with buying worth ₹5,032 crore.

This week has been marked by heightened volatility, with FPIs turning from buyers to sellers. So far, FPIs have purchased shares worth ₹2,907 crore, while DIIs have remained net buyers, investing ₹12,020 crore in equities. Weak global markets: On Thursday, US equity indices settled mostly lower, snapping a two-day gaining streak, as Nvidia shares declined despite the AI chipmaker posting quarterly results that beat analyst estimates. Overnight, the S&P 500 index fell 0.54 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.18 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled flat. Asian markets were trading mixed on Friday, following a decline in US stocks. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose over 1 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI fell around 1 per cent.