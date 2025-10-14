LG Electronics India share price: The much-awaited LG Electronics India made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, with its shares listing at ₹1,710 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 50 per cent over the issue price of ₹1,140. Shortly after listing, the stock traded at ₹1,650, over 3 per cent down from its opening but still holding notable gains.

On the BSE, the LG Electronics India stock opened at ₹1,715 as well, a premium of 50.5 per cent. Post-listing, it hovered around ₹1,650, showing steady investor interest on debut.

The listing price of LG India was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of LG India were trading at ₹1,560, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹410 or 37 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

LG Electronics India: Should you buy, sell or hold? Emkay Global Financial Services: Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on LG Electronics India (LG) with a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage has set a target price (TP) of ₹2,050, up 80 per cent from issue price of ₹1,140, valuing the stock at 50x September-27E PER. According to the brokerage, the company has built a formidable franchise, which leads in key large appliance categories with premium positioning, leveraging its global RD strength, brand power, and superior execution. Following the parent's 'Global South' strategy announced in July 2025 of driving global growth, India would play an important role and is likely to contribute one third of global growth over five years.

ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities has also initiated coverage on LG Electronics with a 'Buy' rating, citing its strong brand positioning, robust financial performance, and growing contribution of the Indian business to global revenues.

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe the recent reduction in GST rates, income tax and interest rates augurs well for growth of most categories in FY27-28E and model LG to be a beneficiary. The brokerage expects LG India to report revenue/PAT CAGR of 9.3 per cent/7.9 per cent over FY25–28E. Equirus Research: Equirus Research has also initiated coverage on the stock with 'Long' rating and December 2026 target price of ₹1,705 at 40x on forward EPS of 43. According to the brokerage, over the years, LG India’s tech-led innovation, premium brand positioning, robust inhouse manufacturing capabilities, strong global parentage, and extensive distribution network have enabled the company to sustain its pricing power and deliver industry leading margins. "We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a DCF-based target price of ₹1,700, implying 45x FY27E and 42x FY28E earnings," the brokerage said.

"While some may argue that LGEIL has lost market share in recent years, we view this as a deliberate strategic decision to vacate the mass segment, allowing it to strengthen and maintain leadership within the premium category," the brokerage said. Analysts at Equirus project revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 11 per cent/13 per cent/9 per cent, respectively. LG Electronics India IPO details LG Electronics IPO received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by only 54 times. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 165.5 times, the Non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 22.45 times, and the retail investors at 3.55 times. The portion reserved for employees was booked 7.62 times.