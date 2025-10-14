Nomura splits Tata Motors' post-demerger targets between PV and CV biz

Nomura has apportioned Tata Motors’ post-demerger valuation almost equally between its Passenger Vehicle (PV) and Commercial Vehicle (CV) businesses. Following the demerger effective 1 October 2025, the brokerage set a target price of ₹367 per share for the PV entity and ₹365 per share for the CV entity. Tata Motors' shares were in focus on its record date for demerge (October 14, 2025). Meanwhile, reports suggested that a special session was underway to discuss CV price discovery. PV share price is expected to reflect at 10 AM.

Tata Motors demerge details

PV entity: Tata Motors’ domestic PV business, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), stakes in Tata Sons (unlisted), Tata Steel and Tata Technologies, along with other investments.

CV entity: Domestic CV business, the Iveco business (acquisition slated to complete in 2026), and a stake in Tata Capital. PV outlook: Demand tailwinds and premiumisation Nomura expects momentum in the PV business to strengthen following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) cut that came into effect on September 22, 2025, supported by festive and pent-up demand. Premiumisation remains a key theme, with robust bookings for compact and micro SUVs such as Punch and Nexon. The newly unveiled Harrier electric vehicle (EV) has also drawn an encouraging initial response, with bookings surpassing early expectations. Management is targeting double-digit Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins in the medium term (from 3.9 per cent in Q1 FY26), driven by richer mix, improved pricing and cost efficiencies.