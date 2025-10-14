Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / LG sizzles on debut: Life is good for these electronics stocks, hint charts

LG sizzles on debut: Life is good for these electronics stocks, hint charts

Technical charts suggest that shares of prominent consumer electronics makers - Blue Star Company, IFB Industries and Amber Enterprises can potentially rally up to 27% from here.

consumer electronics

Consumer Electronics stocks to buy: Blue Star Company, Amber Enterprises, IFB Industries

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of LG Electronics India zoomed to an intra-day high of ₹1,740 on its debut following an overwhelming response to its Initial Public Offer (IPO), which was subscribed up to 54 times the issue size.  The consumer electronics major - LG Electronics India's ₹11,607 crore IPO drew a record ₹4.4 trillion bids - the highest for a domestic listing. Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs) led the demand with up to 166 times subscription followed by High Networth Individuals (HNIs) and retail investors with 22.4 times and 3.6 times subscription.  At 10:10 AM, LG Electronics share price was quoted at ₹1,690 - up 48.2 per cent as against the issue price of ₹1,140 per share.  Meanwhile, here are 3 consumer electronics-related stocks that can potentially rally up to 27 per cent from here, as per technical charts. 

Blue Star

Current Price: ₹1,915  Likely Target: ₹2,270  Upside Potential: 18.5%  Support: ₹1,872; ₹1,840  Resistance: ₹2,020; ₹2,100; ₹2,185  Blue Star Company share price has been holding above its long-term 200-Day Moving Average since the breakout in mid-July 2025. The bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,840 levels, with near support seen at ₹1,872. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹2,020. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹2,270 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,100 and ₹2,185 levels. 

IFB Industries

Current Price: ₹1,710  Likely Target: ₹2,170  Upside Potential: 26.9%  Support: ₹1,700; ₹1,580  Resistance: ₹1,800; ₹1,850; ₹1,910; ₹2,000  IFB Industries stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart for the last two months. At present, the stock is seen testing support around its 20-DMA at ₹1,700 levels; below which the key short-term trend line support stands at ₹1,580. 
 
  On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹1,800 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹2,170. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹1,850, ₹1,910 and ₹2,000-mark. 

Amber Enterprises

Current Price: ₹8,370  Likely Target: ₹9,800  Upside Potential: 17.1%  Support: ₹7,900  Resistance: ₹8,755; ₹9,170; ₹9,500  Amber Enterprises share has witnessed a phenomenal run in the last 2.5 years, up 365 per cent from levels of ₹1,825 in April 2023 to the recent high of ₹8,497. The stock looks overbought on the long-term chart, but can still manage to extend the up move towards ₹9,800 levels, suggests the Fibonacci extension chart. 
 
  On its way up, Amber Enterprises may counter resistance around ₹8,755, ₹9,170 and ₹9,500 levels. The near-term bullish pivot for the stock stands at ₹7,900 levels, break and sustained trade below the same can derail the stock rally. 

More From This Section

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 25,200; LG India lists with 50% premium

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India lists at 50% premium, Mcap at ₹1 trn; analysts bullish

EPL Share Price

EPL retains 'Buy' tag from Motilal Oswal amid top-deck churn; check reasons

HCL Tech, HCL

HCL Tech shares gain 3% on delivering 'standout quarter'; should you buy?

Tata Motors

Nomura splits Tata Motors' post-demerger targets between PV and CV biz

Topics : LG Electronics Market technicals Consumer electronics Amber Enterprises Ifb Blue Star stock market bets stock market rally Stocks to buy technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Stock ideas Trading calls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon