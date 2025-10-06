Home / Markets / News / LG Electronics IPO draws Norway, Singapore wealth funds as anchor investors

LG Electronics IPO draws Norway, Singapore wealth funds as anchor investors

The initial public offering comes during the second-busiest quarter on record for Indian listings, with firms set to raise up to $8 billion

LG Electronics
Shares of the local arm of South Korea's LG Electronics were allotted at the upper end of the 1,080 rupees to 1,140 rupees price band, an exchange filing showed late on Monday.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

(Reuters) -Appliance maker LG Electronics India has sold shares worth about 34.75 billion rupees ($391.88 million) to anchor investors including Blackrock and the wealth funds of Singapore and Norway as part of its $1.3 billion IPO.

Shares of the local arm of South Korea's LG Electronics were allotted at the upper end of the 1,080 rupees to 1,140 rupees price band, an exchange filing showed late on Monday.

The initial public offering comes during the second-busiest quarter on record for Indian listings, with firms set to raise up to $8 billion.

LG Electronics India had planned for a listing by May after filing for an IPO last December, but delayed the share sale citing market volatility.

Blackrock invested 971.6 million rupees, Singapore's wealth fund 1.71 billion rupees and Norway's wealth fund 1.05 billion rupees. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority was allotted shares worth 1.02 billion rupees.

Domestic mutual funds were allotted about 49% of the shares set aside for anchor investors, with SBI and HDFC funds among the biggest buyers.

Together, anchor investors will buy about 30% of the 101.8 million shares on offer at the IPO.

Anchor investors are large institutional investors, such as mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds, who are allotted shares before the subscription opens for retail and other investors.

These investors are subject to a mandatory lock-in period after listing, in which they cannot sell their shares.

LG Electronics India's three-day share sale opens for other investors on October 7.

The firm is India's second largest appliance maker and competes with Whirlpool and Samsung, in the domestic market.

Its parent firm is looking to make India its global manufacturing hub, for its competitive labor costs and strong domestic demand, an executive told Reuters last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Streaming platforms switch channels to South India, small-town viewers

Premium

DMart stock poor show may continue, but there're triggers to reverse it too

Government collapse triggers French equities' steepest fall in over a month

Hero MotoCorp rides the festival season tide, with GST winds at its back

Sebi flags 100k misleading social media posts amid investor scams

Topics :LG ElectronicsMarkets NewsIPOs

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story