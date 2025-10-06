Home / Markets / News / Sebi flags 100k misleading social media posts amid investor scams

Sebi flags 100k misleading social media posts amid investor scams

Sebi identified over 100,000 unlawful social media posts in 18 months, unveiling new tools to curb scams and boost investor awareness across India

SEBI
The regulator is also setting up local offices in state capitals and major cities to strengthen its outreach and monitor unregulated market activities. | File Image
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has flagged over 100,000 unlawful or misleading content pieces on social media platforms over the past 18 months, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.
 
The Sebi chief was speaking at the launch of World Investor Week 2025 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As part of its ongoing drive to promote investor awareness and curb fraud, Sebi has rolled out several new measures, including validated UPI handles for payments to registered intermediaries and a ‘Sebi Check’ verification tool.
 
The regulator is also setting up local offices in state capitals and major cities to strengthen its outreach and monitor unregulated market activities.
 
Pandey cautioned investors against fraudsters who target cautious savers with high-risk schemes disguised as safe investments.
 
“While digital infrastructure has brought the markets to our fingertips, it has also armed fraudsters with new tools to deceive investors. Unsolicited messages on messaging applications, dubious finfluencers, and fake trading apps and websites promise the one thing that our markets can never offer — guaranteed returns,” said Pandey.
 
He also highlighted India’s low market participation rates, noting that only about 15 per cent of urban and 6 per cent of rural populations currently engage in the markets.
 
Pandey urged investors to clarify their financial goals — whether to build long-term wealth or engage in speculative, short-term trading — especially since studies have repeatedly shown retail losses in the derivatives segment.
 
“Derivatives are meant for hedging and risk management, not for quick gains. Retail investors should therefore assess their risk capacity, learn how these contracts work, and avoid speculative trades,” said Pandey.
 
NSE launches new initiatives; IPO on track, says Injeti
 
The NSE announced a range of investor awareness initiatives, including quizzes, education sessions across 40 locations, and interactive finance games aimed at helping investors spot scams.
 
Addressing the public for the first time since taking over as NSE chairman, Srinivas Injeti confirmed that the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the exchange remains on schedule.
 
“We are very much on track. One of the motivations for NSE to go public is to exemplify that it stands for what it expects from a listed company. It will lead by example. It is a widely held company even though it is not listed — with close to 180,000 shareholders,” said Injeti.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee closes near record lows amid higher dollar; ends flat at 88.79/$

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 583 pts; Nifty at 25,077; IT, private banks lead rally

Bombay HC seeks Sebi response on plea alleging irregularities in WeWork IPO

Atlantaa zooms 73% in 3 days; why microcap infra stock hits 52-week high?

Ather Energy stock zooms 106% in 5 months, hits record high; here's why

Topics :SEBISebi normsSocial Mediaonline frauds

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story