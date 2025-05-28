LIC stock breaks above 200-DMA after 8 months; here's what may happen next

LICCurrent Price: ₹930 Upside Potential: 16.1% Support: ₹908; ₹893; ₹864 Resistance: ₹1,000; ₹1,037 The 200-DMA is a key moving average, which helps in determining the long-term trend of the stock. LIC stock is now likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹893 levels; below which support for the stock stands at ₹864. Further, the stock is on the verge of giving a breakout on the weekly scale. A weekly close above ₹908 shall confirm the said breakout. Based on the two positive developments, the stock could aim to recover earlier lost ground, as such LIC stock can potentially rally to ₹1,080 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,000-mark and ₹1,037 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
