₹102-crore order lifts HBL Engineering share price 3%; key details inside

HBL Engineering share price: Battery and engineering solutions and services provider HBL Engineering shares rose up to 2.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹579 per share.

Why did HBL Engineering share price rise in trade today?

In an exchange filing, HBL Engineering said, “IRCON International has issued letter of acceptances to HBL for provision of the Kavach in Bangalore and Mysore divisions of South Western Railway, across 85 stations covering 778 Kms and 2 (Two) locomotives.”

According to the order details, the company will be responsible for 85 stations, covering 778 Kms and 2 (two) locomotives.

The company said that the time allotted to complete the contract is 18 months.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Belrise Industries shares list at 11% premium, miss IPO GMP estimates The total accumulated order book of the company is ₹3,865.43 crore, HBL Engineering revealed, in a statement.

HBL Engineering Q4 results

Revenue from operations also saw a sharp drop, falling 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹475.57 crore from ₹610.08 crore in Q4FY24.

About HBL Engineering

HBL Engineering Limited, formerly known as HBL Power Systems Limited, is a diversified Indian engineering company with a strong focus on specialised batteries, power electronics, and spun concrete products.

ALSO READ | HUL, Kaveri Seeds among 5 stock picks this monsoon; check upside potential The company rebranded in November 2024 to reflect its broader engineering capabilities beyond power systems.

Founded in 1988 as a joint venture between A J Prasad and Nife, Sweden, HBL Engineering has grown into a key player in India’s high-technology and engineering-intensive sectors, serving a wide array of industries including defense, aviation, railways, and telecommunications.

The company’s core business segments include the manufacturing of advanced batteries—such as lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, silver-zinc, and lithium variants—alongside cutting-edge power electronics and railway signaling solutions.

HBL is also active in the construction sector through its spun concrete products and has made strides in electric mobility with electric drivetrain kits and EV chargers.