Liquor stocks raise a toast to premiumisation trends, margin gains

Harshal Mehta of ICICI Direct Research expects blended realisation to continue improving due to a positive product mix. Another trigger for the stock has been improved pricing in multiple states, with state excise policies focusing on higher volume growth in the Indian-made foreign liquor segment rather than increasing excise rates. ICICI Direct has set a target of Rs 1,250 for the stock.
Kotak Securities expects the premiumisation trend to continue, driven by share gains in Upper Prestige (success of RC American Pride) and strong underlying growth in scotch bottled in India, as well as at the origin. However, gross margin may see a decline of 115 basis points on a sequential basis due to inflation in extra-neutral alcohol and glass prices.
On a year-ago basis, the company is expected to report a gross margin expansion because of price hikes and the elimination of mono-cartons. The operating profit margin is expected at 14.6 per cent, up 136 basis points Y-o-Y and down 181 basis points on a sequential basis. The company is eyeing double-digit growth in revenues and expects the operating profit margin to remain in the mid-to-high-teen levels in the medium term. Kotak Research has an “add” rating with a fair value of Rs 1,075.
