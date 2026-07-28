Lodha Developers zooms 99% from April low, hits 11-month high; here's why

Lodha Developers share price movement

Shares of Lodha Developers hit a 11-month high of ₹1,298.40, soaring 8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume. In the past two trading days, the stock rallied 13 per cent after the company reported its best-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,373 crore in the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), rising two times compared to the same quarter last year.

The stock price of the Mumbai-based real estate developer was quoting at its highest level since August 2025. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,327.50 on August 21, 2025.

In the past month, Lodha Developers has outperformed the market by surging 38 per cent, as compared to 0.05 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 11 per cent rally in the BSE Realty index. The market price of the company has zoomed 99 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹650.85 touched on April 2, 2026. At 10:03 AM; Lodha Developers was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹1,269, as compared to 0.10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped 1.4 times with a combined 5.74 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Lodha Developers Q1 results In Q1FY27, Lodha Developers’ revenues rose 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,997 crore. Net debt declined by ₹ 446 crore during the quarter to ₹4,931 crore, driven by strong operating cash flows. Pre-sales grew 4 per cent YoY at ₹4,629 crore. Collections for the period at ₹4,205 crore growing by 46 per cent YoY, the company said. The management said that, on the back of strong structural housing demand and accelerating consolidation in favour of tier-1 brands like Lodha, the company is confident of growing its profit at a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the long term. The company’s market share in the target segment is 3.5 per cent, indicating a long runway for growth over the medium to long term, it added.

Having done significant business development over the last five years and carrying robust pipeline of projects with gross development value (GDV) amounting to nearly ₹2 trillion available for sale (excluding land bank which will be used beyond next 5 years), the company sees its DevCo business to become net-debt free over the next few years. Lodha Developers delivered ~110 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing more than 130 million square feet under its on-going and planned portfolio. Brokerages see more upside in Lodha Developers’ stock price The quarter’s highlight was the sharp improvement in reported financials with PAT growing 103 per cent YoY to ₹1,373 crore – the highest-ever quarterly profit and 33 per cent of the full-year guidance. Given strong growth visibility, sustained business development focus and rising land prices—particularly at Palava, where demand is likely to accelerate as new infrastructure projects are commissioned—analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities maintain a constructive view. The brokerage firm reiterated a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a revised March 2027 target price of ₹1,410 (earlier ₹1,200), ascribing higher value to the company’s land bank in Palava and Upper Thane.

Lodha has showcased its ability to diversify regionally beyond Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) while scaling up operations, which is expected to expand its addressable opportunity, derisk operational performance, and improve growth visibility over the medium term, believe analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). Disciplined cash flow generation has ensured leverage remains well under control, further strengthening the balance sheet. Driven by robust pre-sales performance and project execution, we expect collections growth and OCF generation to remain strong over the next 2-3 years. Scaling up of the commercial segment and data center businesses would offer additional growth avenues over the medium term, the brokerage firm said in the Q1 result update.