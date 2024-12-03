Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Solar Industries shares skyrocket 10% on securing order worth Rs 2,039 cr

Solar Industries shares skyrocket 10% on securing order worth Rs 2,039 cr

Under the terms of the order, Solar Industries will be responsible for the supply of defence products for international clients, the company said.

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Solar Industries share price: Explosives company Solar Industries shares were in demand on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, as the scrip zoomed up to 9.54 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 11,549 per share. 
 
The northward move in the Solar Industries’ scrip came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2,039 crore from international clients.
 
In an exchange filing, Solar Industries, said, “We are pleased to share that our company, Solar Industries India Limited and its subsidiary have received export orders worth Rs 2,039 crore for supply of defence products.”
 
Under the terms of the order, Solar Industries will be responsible for the supply of defence products for international clients, the company said. 
 
The order is expected to be delivered over a period of 4 years, Solar Industries revealed.
 
Solar Industries Q2 results

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: ITC, Varun Beverages dip up to 5% on GST rate concerns; Sensex up 250 pts

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO closes today: GMP remains flat; Should you bid?

Markets Today: S&P & Nasdaq at record; Nikkei; Rajputana Biodiesel listing

Sebi cracks down on finfluencers; 'Baap of Charts' among seven banned

PE investment hits $30.89 bn, up 22.7%; IPO exits take spotlight in 2024

 
Solar Industries’ profit zoomed 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 304 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 209 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).
 
The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, soared 27 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,716 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 1,347 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 38 per cent annually to Rs 475 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 377 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24). Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 27.7 per cent in Q2FY25, from 25.52 per cent in Q2FY24. 
 
About Solar Industries
 
Solar Industries is among the largest domestic manufacturers of bulk and cartridge explosives, detonators, detonating cords and components which find applications in the mining, infrastructure and construction industries. The company makes high-energy explosives, delivery systems, ammunition filling and pyros fuses for the defence sector. 
 
Its global footprint expands to more than 82 countries with 39 manufacturing facilities in 8 countries. 
 
The market capitalisation of Solar Industries is Rs 98,071.76 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category. 
 
The 52-week high of Solar Industries is Rs 13,300 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 5,910 apiece.
 
At 10:01 AM, Solar Industries shares were trading 2.80 per cent higher at Rs 10,837.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 80,478.44 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Solid Debut: Rajputana Biodiesel IPO lists at 90% premium, hits upper limit

Why food delivery platform Swiggy shares hit all time high in trade today?

ITC, Varun Beverages slip up to 5% on buzz of hike in GST rates

Mazagon Dock shares up 2% after company fixes record date for stock split

Stocks to Watch, Dec 3: Cipla, Axis Bank, Swiggy, TaMo, Adani Ports, SBI

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYSolar IndustriesIndian stock markets

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story