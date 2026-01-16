China, India among region's best stock markets for investors, says Mobius
He remains a bull on Indian stocks, citing the government's move to increase spending and investments, particularly in the technology sector
He remains a bull on Indian stocks, citing the government's move to increase spending and investments, particularly in the technology sector
Runwal Developers, six others get IPO nod
As many as seven companies, including real estate firm Runwal Developers, engineering solutions provider Lalbaba Engineering, and gold and silver platform Augmont Enterprises, have received approval from Sebi to raise funds through IPOs, according to an update released by the regulator on Friday.
Other firms that secured regulatory clearance include specialty chemicals maker Supreet Chemicals, eco-friendly paper manufacturer Sillverton Industries, logistics services provider CJ Darcl Logistics, and fertility services firm Gaudium IVF, and Women Health. [PTI]
Amagi Media Labs IPO booked 30x on last day
The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that enables media firms to stream and monetise digital video content, received 30.22 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday. [PTI]
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 11:12 PM IST