Lok Sabha election outcome can trigger stock market correction. Here's why

Indian stock markets are likely to witness a correction post the Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome, suggests a latest report from global research and brokerage, Bernstein.

Somewhere in this noise and glitzy razzmatazz of news studio debates, the Bernstein report said, we seem to be losing track of ground realities in many states.

Gujarat and Rajasthan, for instance, face agitation from different communities. While Punjab and Haryana are seeing farmer unrest, the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, is making waves in the capital, the report said.

“West Bengal / Maharashtra are still uncertain; the gains are not easy to come by. What’s more, in eight key states, including those we just listed, the NDA in 2019 grabbed 144 of 146 seats, or almost 99 per cent. With so much to lose and almost nothing to gain, execution of ‘Plan 400’ will be far more challenging than setting targets. Incidentally, this can also be said about the policies already undertaken once the government comes to power,” wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director at Bernstein in a coauthored note with Nikhil Arela.



In his last speech in Parliament in February, PM Modi had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win 370 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a total of 405 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On their part, the markets have already taken a near 2000-point knock from the recent peaks with the S&P BSE Sensex slipping from 75,000 levels amid geopolitical concerns and the commentary from the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) as regards interest rates.



Not a cakewalk

Meanwhile, back home, opinion polls have signaled an average of 385-390 seats for the NDA, with some polls being as optimistic as 411.







Given the recent performance in state elections and the results of almost all major opinion polls, 390-400 seats, Garre believes, have become the new base case. The projections, he said, do sound quite optimistic for NDA given the current state of affairs.

Back in the Lok Sabha election in 2019, the NDA got around 350 seats. The additional 50 seats this time around to take the tally past the 400 mark for the NDA, Bernstein said, should come from south India, where it won merely 5 out of 101 seats in 2019.

“But even that isn’t a cakewalk. The inroads in Kerala, though historic, will likely be limited to 1-2 seats. Even Tamil Nadu isn’t expected to be much fruitful. The gains must come from AP, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha. Many of these will see closely fought contests with seats swinging wildly,” Garre wrote.