Looking for stock picks? Bet on Asian Paints, Schaeffler; details inside

Asian Paints has demonstrated a robust recovery in the last week and has now surpassed all major EMAs on the daily chart.

Schaeffler has seen a decent surge in recent times, followed by consolidation resembling a ‘Flag’ pattern on the daily chart structure. The stock has been hovering near its 20 DEMA, with bullish biases.