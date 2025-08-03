Home / Markets / News / Round trip to nowhere: Markets break a sweat, but not new ground

Round trip to nowhere: Markets break a sweat, but not new ground

Markets moved. Wealth didn't. One year later, it's deja vu for investors

rotation
premium
Market participants remain on the sidelines, waiting for clearer signals — especially from consumption and credit trends — before making their next move.
Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
After a roller-coaster year, the markets have ended up where they began. The benchmark Nifty 50 closed July at 24,768 — 183 points, or 0.73 per cent, below its July 2024 close of 24,951.
 
Over the past 12 months, the advance/decline ratio for BSE-listed companies has been evenly split — six months of gains, six of losses. This fine balance between advancing and declining stocks underscores the difficulty investors have faced in locking in consistent returns.
 
As a result, for many who entered the market through direct stocks or mutual funds, the outcome has been underwhelming. 
 
Corporate earnings rose around 7 per cent in 2024–25, with estimates pointing to roughly 12 per cent growth this financial year.
 
Market participants remain on the sidelines, waiting for clearer signals — especially from consumption and credit trends — before making their next move. 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Nifty 50Mutual Fundscorporate earningsMarketsstock marketsStock investmentsMarket Lens

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

