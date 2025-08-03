Round trip to nowhere: Markets break a sweat, but not new ground

After a roller-coaster year, the markets have ended up where they began. The benchmark Nifty 50 closed July at 24,768 — 183 points, or 0.73 per cent, below its July 2024 close of 24,951.

Over the past 12 months, the advance/decline ratio for BSE-listed companies has been evenly split — six months of gains, six of losses. This fine balance between advancing and declining stocks underscores the difficulty investors have faced in locking in consistent returns.

ALSO READ: Street Signs: Ground shifts beneath Nifty's feet, SMEs lace up for race As a result, for many who entered the market through direct stocks or mutual funds, the outcome has been underwhelming.