M-cap of 4 of 10 valued firms rise Rs 65,671 cr; Reliance biggest winner

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 65,671.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 175.31 points, or 0.26 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance faced erosion in valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 26,014.36 crore to reach Rs 16,19,907.39 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 20,490.9 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,62,706.71 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel rose Rs 14,135.21 crore to Rs 5,46,720.84 crore , while that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 5,030.88 crore to Rs 6,51,285.29 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS eroded by Rs 16,484.03 crore to Rs 12,65,153.60 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance declined Rs 12,202.87 crore to Rs 4,33,966.53 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever fell Rs 3,406.91 crore to Rs 5,90,910.45 crore and that of State Bank of India declined Rs 2,543.51 crore to Rs 5,00,046.01 crore.

The market valuation of ITC was down Rs 1,808.36 crore to Rs 5,46,000.07 crore, while that of Infosys dipped Rs 290.53 crore to Rs 5,96,391.22 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to hold the title of the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance.

Topics :market capmarket capitalisationReliance Industries

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

