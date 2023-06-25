Home / Markets / News / M-cap of 6 of valued firms erodes by Rs 1 trn, Reliance takes biggest hit

M-cap of 6 of valued firms erodes by Rs 1 trn, Reliance takes biggest hit

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 405.21 points or 0.63 per cent amid a bearish trend in global equities and concerns over rate hikes by central banks of various countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,02,280.51 crore in market valuation last week, amid a weak trend in equities, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 405.21 points or 0.63 per cent amid a bearish trend in global equities and concerns over rate hikes by central banks of various countries.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys and State Bank of India faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap). However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel emerged as the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 40,695.15 crore to Rs 17,01,720.32 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap diminished by Rs 17,222.5 crore to Rs 6,20,797.26 crore.

State Bank's valuation fell by Rs 14,814.86 crore to Rs 4,95,048.22 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 11,204.66 crore to Rs 5,25,228.89 crore.

The mcap of ITC went lower by Rs 10,625.95 crore to Rs 5,52,611.81 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 7,717.39 crore to Rs 6,46,262.77 crore.

However, HDFC Bank added Rs 23,525.6 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 9,18,984.17 crore.

The mcap of TCS jumped Rs 15,441.19 crore to Rs 11,77,281.48 crore.

HDFC's valuation climbed Rs 13,821.74 crore to Rs 5,03,318.08 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 11,297.68 crore to Rs 4,77,710.47 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Also Read

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

M-cap of 6 of top 10 valued firms climbs over Rs 1.13 trn; Reliance leads

Net inflows into equities decline to a 2-yr low: What should investors do?

Majority large-Cap equity MFs fall behind benchmark in 2022: S&P Dow Jones

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

Markets may face volatility, global cues to drive momentum: Analysts

Indices post first weekly decline in five weeks; Sensex falls 260 points

Foreign exchange reserves surge by $2.34 billion to $596 billion: RBI data

Shriram Finance's long-term prospects intact as merger synergies play out

Regulator IRDAI approves transfer of HDFC Life shares to HDFC Bank

Topics :market capmarket capitalisationReliance Industriesglobal equityCentral banks

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story