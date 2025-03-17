Home / Markets / News / Maharashtra Seamless rises 2% on Rs 298-cr deal win; check key details here

Maharashtra Seamless rises 2% on Rs 298-cr deal win; check key details here

The rise in Maharashtra Seamless share price came after the company said that it has secured an order of approximately Rs 298 crore for supply of seamless pipes in the oil and gas sector

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maharashtra Seamless share price: Maharashtra Seamless shares were buzzing in early trade as the scrip rose as much as 2.40 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 676.70 per share on Monday, March 17, 2025.
 
However, at 9:48 AM, Maharashtra Seamless shares were off day’s high, and were trading 0.30 per cent lower at Rs 658.80. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.60 per cent higher at 74,272.78 levels.
 
The rise in Maharashtra Seamless share price came after the company said that it has secured an order of approximately Rs 298 crore from a domestic entity, for supply of seamless pipes in the oil and gas sector.
 
In an exchange filing, Maharashtra Seamless said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received an order with a basic value of Rs. 298 crores approx. for the supply of seamless pipes.”
 
The order needs to be delivered in a gradual manner over the next few quarters as per customer’s requirement, Maharashtra Seamless revealed.   ALSO READ: Muthoot Finance shines 5% on crossing Rs 1 trillion gold loan AUM; Details
 
About Maharashtra Seamless

Also Read

Welspun Specialty hits 5% upper circuit on bagging Rs 231 crore order

Tejas Networks shares jump 4% on Rs 123 crore PLI incentive for FY24

Muthoot Finance shines 5% on crossing Rs 1 trillion gold loan AUM; Details

IndusInd Bank gains 5% on RBI's reassurance on lender's financial health

Here's why Zydus Lifesciences share price was buzzing in trade on March 17

 
Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), established on May 10, 1988, is the flagship company of the diversified DP Jindal Group. 
 
Specialising in the manufacturing of seamless pipes and tubes, MSL offers a broad product range crafted with the highest quality, utilizing advanced CPE technology. In 2000, the company expanded its portfolio by entering the Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipe segment. 
 
Additionally, MSL has diversified its operations into renewable energy generation and rig services. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Raigad, Maharashtra, equipped with cutting-edge machinery to support its production capabilities.
 
With a strategic technical collaboration with Mannesmann Demag Huttentechnik, Germany, MSL produces pipes ranging from 3/4" OD to 7' OD in hot-finished conditions and from 10 mm OD to 108 mm OD in cold-drawn and cold-pilgered conditions.   ALSO READ: KEC International up 3% on securing deals worth Rs 1,267-cr; details here
 
In addition to seamless pipes, the company manufactures large-diameter ERW pipes, ranging from 8' to 20' in size and wall thickness from 3.2 mm to 12.7 mm. 
 
The marker capitalisation of Maharashtra Seamless is Rs 8,796.55, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
The 52-week high of Maharashtra Seamless share is Rs 964.35, while its 52-week low is Rs 562.65.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts, Nifty near 22,550; Bajaj twins, M&M, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Nifty makes higher high after 5 weeks; Sensex to gain strength above 74,550

Adani shares, MFSL saw long build-up last week; Ramco, Tata Tech F&O shorts

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock Rs 5,300 crore worth shares this week

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Feb WPI; Wall St.; Gold; Paradeep, Divine IPOs

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNew Nifty50 constituentsNifty50Indian equitiesMaharashtra Seamless

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story