Maharashtra Seamless rises 2% on Rs 298-cr deal win; check key details here

Maharashtra Seamless share price: Maharashtra Seamless shares were buzzing in early trade as the scrip rose as much as 2.40 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 676.70 per share on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The rise in Maharashtra Seamless share price came after the company said that it has secured an order of approximately Rs 298 crore from a domestic entity, for supply of seamless pipes in the oil and gas sector.

In an exchange filing, Maharashtra Seamless said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received an order with a basic value of Rs. 298 crores approx. for the supply of seamless pipes.”

The order needs to be delivered in a gradual manner over the next few quarters as per customer's requirement, Maharashtra Seamless revealed.

About Maharashtra Seamless

Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), established on May 10, 1988, is the flagship company of the diversified DP Jindal Group.

Specialising in the manufacturing of seamless pipes and tubes, MSL offers a broad product range crafted with the highest quality, utilizing advanced CPE technology. In 2000, the company expanded its portfolio by entering the Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipe segment.

Additionally, MSL has diversified its operations into renewable energy generation and rig services. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Raigad, Maharashtra, equipped with cutting-edge machinery to support its production capabilities.

With a strategic technical collaboration with Mannesmann Demag Huttentechnik, Germany, MSL produces pipes ranging from 3/4" OD to 7' OD in hot-finished conditions and from 10 mm OD to 108 mm OD in cold-drawn and cold-pilgered conditions.

In addition to seamless pipes, the company manufactures large-diameter ERW pipes, ranging from 8' to 20' in size and wall thickness from 3.2 mm to 12.7 mm.

The marker capitalisation of Maharashtra Seamless is Rs 8,796.55, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of Maharashtra Seamless share is Rs 964.35, while its 52-week low is Rs 562.65.