Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty atop 22,550, hints at big gap-up open; Nikkei, Hang Seng up over 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 17, 2025: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 indices are likely to start today's trading session with a gap-up owing to upbeat cues from global peers. The US market witnessed a sharp pullback on Friday, with the NASDAQ zoomed 2.6 per cent, Dow Jones 1.7 per cent and the S&P 500 2.1 per cent. This morning in Asia - Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Japan's Nikkei rallied around 1.4 per cent each. Taiwan and KOSPI too jumped over 1 per cent each; while Straits Times added 0.7 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.4 per cent. At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 22,590 - hinting at a near 150-point gap-up open on the Nifty 50. Technically, the Nifty remains in a consolidation phase, trading within a tight range of 22,250 to 22,650. A decisive breakout could drive the index towards 23,100 or higher, while a breakdown may lead to a retest of 21,800, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research at Religare Broking in a note. ALSO READ: All you need to know before the opening bell Globally, investors will track developments in the US market and interest rate decisions by key bankers. The US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are scheduled to announce policy decisions on March 19, Wednesday; followed by the Bank of England on March 20, Thursday. Among commodities - Gold prices crossed the psychological $3,000-mark for the first-time ever on Friday amid worries that Donald Trump's tariff measures could derail global economies. WTI Crude Oil futures and Brent Crude Oil futures traded with a gain of over 1 per cent each at $67.67 and $71.35 per barrel. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today Back home in trades today, shares of Adani Group of companies are likely to be in focus after the group announced a mega Rs 1.1 trillion capital expenditure for plan for the upcoming fiscal year. That apart, Zydus Lifesciences stock could see some action after the company said it the USFDA concluded its surveillance inspection at the group's API Unit 1 in Gujarat with NIL observations. The pharma firm also received the final approval from the USFDA to manufacture Eluxadoline - tablets used in treatment of diarrhoea. On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 792.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought stocks worth Rs 1,723.82 crore.