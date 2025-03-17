Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Feb WPI; Wall St.; Gold; Paradeep, Divine IPOs

Stock Markets Today, March 17, 2025: February WPI inflation data, positive global cues, and a reduction in FII’s selling intensity are likely to influence Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, on Monday’s trading session.

At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were up 126 points at 22,570, suggesting a gap-up start.

In the previous session, benchmarks closed on a quiet note , with investors holding off on fresh positions ahead of the long weekend. The Sensex ended 201 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 73,829, while Nifty50 dropped 73.30 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 22,397.

Domestic cues

Investors will focus on India’s February WPI inflation data, following a slight dip to 2.31 per cent in January from 2.37 per cent in December. While food prices fell in January, costs in food product manufacturing and textiles rose.

Adani Group stocks will remain on investors’ radar as the company plans a Rs 1.1 trillion capital expenditure for FY 2025-26, up from Rs 92,000 crore this year, focusing on energy and infrastructure.

The Indian equity markets continue to face challenges from global and domestic factors. Akash Hariani of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth stressed upon the importance of asset allocation during volatile times.

Also Read

Retail investors using brokerage price targets have struggled, with 64 per cent of BSE 500 stocks trading below their consensus targets, impacted by a recent market selloff.

India's banking sector is expected to see a sharp decline in the gap between credit and deposit growth, from 386 bps to 80 bps next financial year, according to India Ratings.

Neo banks and mid-sized banks are growing in India, establishing global capability centres (GCCs) as part of a broader BFSI sector expansion . Neo banks, with a projected market size of $395 billion by 2026, are rapidly evolving since their market size was just $19 billion in 2018, according to PwC.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets saw gains on Monday, with investors closely monitoring Chinese stocks. The Chinese government, on Sunday, announced measures aimed at boosting consumption by increasing citizens' incomes, according to state media Xinhua News Agency. Additional steps outlined in the plan include stabilising the stock and real estate markets and increasing the country's birth rate.

Markets are also looking ahead to a range of economic data from China, including figures on industrial production, urban investment, retail sales, and urban unemployment. A Reuters poll forecasts a 3.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in urban investment for February, up from 3.2 per cent the previous month.

Thus, Nikkei was up 1.18 per cent, while the broader Topix index gained 1.30 per cent. Kospi index rose 1.50 per cent, with ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent.

In the US, stocks surged on Friday, recovering from earlier losses due to favourable news on tariffs. The Dow Jones rose 1.65 per cent. The S&P 500 climbed 2.13 per cent, Nasdaq Composite gained 2.61 per cent. Friday marked the best day of 2025 for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Big tech stocks, which had been hit hard earlier in the week, saw a strong recovery. Nvidia surged over 5 per cent, Tesla rose nearly 4 per cent, and Meta Platforms gained close to 3 per cent. Amazon and Apple also posted gains.

Other triggers

FII, DII

FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 792.90 crore, while DIIs net bought shares worth Rs 1,723.82 crore, on March 13.

IPO market

Paradeep Parivahan IPO (SME) and Divine Hira Jewellers IPO (SME) will open for subscription.

Commodity market

Gold prices surged above $3,000 an ounce for the first time as Trump's tariffs against major trading partners create turbulence in financial markets, prompting investors to flock to safe-haven assets amid rising inflation concerns and fears of a potential recession.

Gold futures closed at a record $3,001.10 per ounce on Friday, marking a 13.6 per cent increase so far this year. The spike in gold prices comes as the US stock market has lost $5 trillion in just three weeks due to the ongoing trade war, which has caused major market turmoil, confusion, and uncertainty.

Oil prices also rebounded 1 per cent on Friday, closing nearly unchanged for the week as investors reconsider the prospects of a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict, which could potentially bring more Russian energy supplies back to Western markets.

Brent crude futures rose 1 per cent to settle at $70.58 per barrel. Meanwhile, US WTI crude finished at $67.18 per barrel, up 1 per cent.

Here's how analysts are assessing today's (March 17) trading session:

Amol Athawale, VP of technical research at Kotak Securities

For the bulls, the key breakout zone is at 22650/74900. A dismissal of the 22650/74900 breakout could push the market towards 22800-22900/75500-75800. Conversely, if the market falls below 22300/73300, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below this level, the market could retest levels of 22100-22000/72700-72400.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta

As long as the index holds above 22,300, a pullback towards 22,600-22,700 remains possible. However, if Nifty breaches 22,300, the weakness could extend towards the 22,000 level. Traders should closely track these levels for potential trading opportunities.