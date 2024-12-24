Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment of The basis of allotment of Mamata Machinery IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, December 24, 2024. The public offering closed for subscription on Monday, December 23, 2024, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors with it getting oversubscribed by nearly 200 times. Once the allotment of Mamata Machinery IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can use the following links to check the Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status directly: Check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status on Link Intime India : https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Mamata Machinery IPO final subscription status

The Rs 179 crore public offering of Mamata Machinery, offered at a price band of Rs 230-243 with a lot size of 61 shares, received bids for 1,00,94,81,802 shares against the 51,78,227 shares offered, leading to an oversubscription of 194.95 times by the end of the subscription period, as per the data available on the BSE.

Mamata Machinery IPO witnessed the highest demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 274.38 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 235.88 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 138.08 times. Meanwhile, the Employee Reserved quota got oversubscribed by 153.27 times.

Mamata Machinery IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Mamata Machinery were trading at Rs 503, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 260 or 107 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 243, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Mamata Machinery IPO listing price prediction

Shares of Mamata Machinery are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, December 27, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, Mamata Machinery shares may list at around Rs 503, yielding a return of nearly 107 per cent over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Mamata Machinery

Incorporated in 1979, Mamata Machinery (MML) manufactures and exports plastic bags and pouch-making machines, packaging machines, and extrusion equipment. The company provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the packaging industry. Products manufactured using its machines are used across several industries as packaging applications, such as the packing of food and FMCG products.