Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 08:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

The basis of allotment for DAM Capital Advisors IPO shares is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check the final subscription status, allotment status, GMP, and listing schedule here

IPO

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for DAM Capital Advisors' Rs 840-crore IPO is expected to be finalised today, December 24, 2024. The public issue, which closed for subscription on December 23, received strong demand, getting oversubscribed 82.08 times, as per data available on the BSE. DAM Capital Advisors offered shares in a price band of Rs 269-283 with a lot size of 53 shares.
 
By the end of the subscription period, the issue received bids for 1,70,76,86,129 shares against the 2,08,04,632 shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) placed the highest bids for the public offering by oversubscribing their reserved quota by 166.33 times. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 98.62 times their allocation, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed 27.13 times. Meanwhile, shares reserved for employees were oversubscribed 40.55 times.  ALSO READ: Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today
 
 
How to check DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status?
 
Investors can check their DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status post-finalisation using these links:
 
Check DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat start with positive bias for India; Asia mixed

ipo market listing share market

Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Market Today: BoJ Minutes; Sanathan, DAM IPO allotment; NACDAC listing

ipo market listing share market

Last Day! Concord Enviro IPO closes today: Subscription soars 7x, GMP up 7%

ipo market listing share market

Sanathan Textiles IPO day 3: Check subscription status, GMP, & other detail

 
Check DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status on  Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
 
Check DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
DAM Capital Advisors grey market premium (GMP), and listing prediction
Shares of DAM Capital Advisors were trading at Rs 453 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 170 or 60.07 per cent over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 283. The company's shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on December 27, 2024.
 
Based on current grey market trends, DAM Capital Advisors shares may list at around Rs 453, offering a return of 60 per cent over the upper end of the price band. However, grey market premiums are speculative and should not be considered a reliable indicator of listing performance.
 
About DAM Capital Advisors
DAM Capital Advisors is a prominent Indian investment bank offering services such as equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), and structured finance advisory. The firm also provides institutional equities services, including broking and research.

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Swiss PE eyes IT, pharma in India portfolio rejig after 300% gain

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch, Dec 24: Bharat Forge, HG Infra, Adani Ent, Nava, TVS Motor

Zomato

Zomato surpasses HUL, Nestle in Sensex with a weightage of 2.77%

sebi

Sebi suspends trading in Bharat Global Developers alleging lapses

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Amber Enterprises surges 13%; records sharpest intra-day rally in 2 months

Topics : IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPO allotment IPOs IPO Calendar IPO activity IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Allotment Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon