Margin expansion, capex completion may drive more gains for CG Power

CG Semi's G1 OSAT facility is operational with a peak capacity of 0.5 million units per day, while the G2 facility, with a capacity of 4.5 million units per day, will be completed by the end of CY26. The project is eligible for capital support under the India Semiconductor Mission. The approved project cost stands at Rs 7,600 crore, including Central government assistance of Rs 3,500 crore and additional state government support of Rs 1,400 crore. Axiro strengthened design capabilities through the integration of the radio frequency (RF) business acquired from Renesas, which contributed $65 million in revenue during FY26. Management also indicated further investments in semiconductor design and AI. Ebitda breakeven is projected in FY28.