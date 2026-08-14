Margin pressure may trigger earnings downgrades for Siemens in FY27

Siemens reported 1QFY27 results that were a mixed bag, with revenue meeting consensus estimates while profitability disappointed, with a miss on margin. Margins were hit by commodity inflation and currency fluctuations. Adjusted for one-off items in the mobility vertical, margins were in single digits. Order inflow increased by 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y (though it was down 6 per cent sequentially) to Rs 6,330 crore, taking the order book to Rs 46,700 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Revenue at Rs 4,714 crore was up 15 per cent Y-o-Y, with the digital industries (DI) segment being the strongest performer (up 25 per cent Y-o-Y). Revenue from smart infrastructure grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while mobility reported 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Gross margin expanded 265 basis points Q-o-Q, despite commodity cost inflation, but was down 170 basis points Y-o-Y at 28.9 per cent. Peers such as ABB and Cummins India reported contractions of 200 basis points Q-o-Q and 150 basis points Q-o-Q, respectively, in gross margins in Q1FY27.