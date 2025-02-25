Stock Market News: Indian stock markets, represented by the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Indian stock markets, represented by the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex , will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in observance of Maha Shivratri.

READ: Stock Markets Updates LIVE Maha Shivratri is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to the deity Shiva, celebrated between February and March. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna.

Previous session highlights

Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 , ended the first trading session (Monday, Feb 24) of the week in the red, both falling over 1 per cent. The Sensex lost 856.65 points (1.14 per cent) to close at 74,454.41, while the Nifty50 dropped 242.55 points (1.06 per cent) to settle at 22,553.35.

38 out of 50 Nifty50 stocks closed lower, with Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, and Infosys leading the declines. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and Nestle India gained.

Broader markets mirrored the benchmarks, with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices falling 1.02 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively. Most sectoral indices closed in the red, except Nifty Auto and FMCG. Nifty IT (down 2.71 per cent) and Nifty Pharma (down 2.17 per cent) were the biggest losers.

2025 holiday calendar list

As per the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.

In addition to the closure of stock markets on Maha Shivratri, March will witness two holidays including Holi on March 14 (Friday) and Id-Ul-Fitr on March 31 (Monday).

In April, holidays will include Shri Mahavir Jayanti on April 10 (Thursday), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 (Monday), and Good Friday on April 18 (Friday).

Maharashtra Day, observed on May 1 (Thursday), marks the conclusion of the first half of the year's market holidays.

In August, holidays will be observed on Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday).

October will see multiple holidays, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2 (Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 21 (Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada on October 22 (Wednesday).

November will observe Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 5 (Wednesday), and the year will conclude with Christmas on December 25 (Thursday).

Stock market timings

Indian stock market hours are from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.