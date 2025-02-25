Stock Market News: Indian stock markets, represented by the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex, will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in observance of Maha Shivratri.
Maha Shivratri is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to the deity Shiva, celebrated between February and March. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna.
Previous session highlights
Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended the first trading session (Monday, Feb 24) of the week in the red, both falling over 1 per cent. The Sensex lost 856.65 points (1.14 per cent) to close at 74,454.41, while the Nifty50 dropped 242.55 points (1.06 per cent) to settle at 22,553.35.
38 out of 50 Nifty50 stocks closed lower, with Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, and Infosys leading the declines. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and Nestle India gained.
Broader markets mirrored the benchmarks, with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices falling 1.02 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively. Most sectoral indices closed in the red, except Nifty Auto and FMCG. Nifty IT (down 2.71 per cent) and Nifty Pharma (down 2.17 per cent) were the biggest losers.