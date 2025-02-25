Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty to follow global trends today; Asia weak, Hang Seng down 2%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today are expected to open on a subdued note
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, Tuesday, February 25, 2025: Stock markets today are expected to open on a subdued note amid a largely negative trade in Asia. At 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 40 points lower at 22,573.
The weakness in global stock markets come amid US President Donald Trump's vow that the US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico "will go forward" next week onwards.
That apart, concerns of a 'stagflation' in the US -- a period of slow economic growth and higher inflation -- is worrying investors. US consumer sentiment hit a 15-month low this month, while expectations of a higher inflation climbed on Trump's proposed tariffs, hitting tech stocks the most.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index settled 1.2 per cent lower, while S&P500 slipped 0.5 per cent on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, added 0.08 per cent.
Nearer home, Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.94 per cent Tuesday morning, South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.52 per cent, Australia's ASX200 declined 0.86 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged 1.8 per cent lower.
Meanwhile, Bank of Korea has cut interest rate by 25 basis points to their lowest since August 2022 to stimulate a slowing economy.
Stock Market Today Prediction
Stock market investors will track stock-specific action and foreign investors' activity in India. Globally, House Price index data and consumer confidence data in the US will be watched.
On Monday, India stock market ended at its lowest levels in eight months. The Sensex closed the session at 74,454, down 857 points or 1.1 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 22,553, dropping 243 points or 1.06 per cent. READ MORE
FII selling of Indian shares touched Rs 6,286.70 crore on Monday, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 5,185.65 crore.
IPOs Today
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreenath Papers (SME) will open for subscription today, while Swasth Foodtech India IPO (SME) and HP Telecom India IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Also, Nukleus Office IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, and Beezaasan Explotech IPO (SME) will move to Day 3 of subscription.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold imports in Feb 2025 may hit 20-year low likely
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold imports by Indian may plunge 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y0 in February 2025, hitting their lowest level in 20 years.
>> The decline in Gold imports in India, as per a Reuters report, could be on the back of weak demand due to record prices for the yellow metal.
>> The decline in Gold imports in India, as per a Reuters report, could be on the back of weak demand due to record prices for the yellow metal.
>> However, lower gold imports may support India's Balance of Trade as it would narrow the trade deficit and support the rupee that is trading near record low against the dollar.
>> Notably, India is the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal. READ MORE
>> Notably, India is the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M, Ireda, Nestle India among top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the key stocks in focus today, share market investors will watch out M&M share price as the company has improved its market share to 43.8 pr cent in the domestic tractor market despite a challenging year.
Separately, government-backed Ireda has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers. READ MORE
Separately, government-backed Ireda has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Nifty Bull Call Spread
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The ongoing correctiob in Nifty index has pushed it into the oversold territory, as per Nifty chart, creating a potential reversal opportunity.
>> 22,500 is a crucial support level for Nifty share price. There is a significant concentration of Open Interest (OI) at the 22,500 Strike Call, suggesting a possible temporary halt to the downtrend. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs, FIIs, HP Telecom IPO; what all will guide markets today?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With mainline IPOs inactive this week, SME IPOs are holding investors' attention. With this, Shreenath Papers IPO will open for subscription today, while the basis of allotment for Swasth Foodtech IPO and HP Telecom IPO will be finalised today.
That apart, Nukleus Office IPO will enter Day 2 of its subscription, while Beezaasan Explotech IPO will close for subscription today. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty edges lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures were trading slightly in the red Tuesday morning. At 8:05 AM, GIFT Nifty index was down 22 points at 22,591 level, indicating a muted start for Sensex, Nifty today.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's central bank conducts medium-term loan operation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's central bank, on Tuesday, conducted a medium-term loan operation.
>> The People's Bank of China (PBOC) gave loans worth 300 billion yuan ($41.3 billion) in one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) to some financial institutions at 2.00 per cent, unchanged from the previous rate.
>> The loan operation was meant to "keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample", the PBOC said in a statement.
>> The bid rates ranged from 1.80% to 2.20%, the central bank said, adding that the balance of MLF loans stood at 4.094 trillion yuan after Tuesday's operation.
Source: Reuters
>> The bid rates ranged from 1.80% to 2.20%, the central bank said, adding that the balance of MLF loans stood at 4.094 trillion yuan after Tuesday's operation.
Source: Reuters
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Korea cuts interest rates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's central bank -- Bank of Korea -- cut interest rates to 2.75 per cent from 3 per cent Tuesday morning, hitting its lowest since August 2022.
>> This was the third rate cut in four meetings, and in line with with market expectations.
>> According to experts, the BOK initially had concerns over financial stability, especially over reheating the housing market and household debt, but following the martial law flip-flop by Yoon in December, consumer and business sentiment in South Korea plunged, shifting the "balance of risks" toward the economy.
Source: CNBC
Source: CNBC
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tariffs on Canada, Mexico to 'go forward', says US President Donald Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Weighing on the stock markets today were US President Donald Trumps comments overnight on tariffs to be levied on Canada and Mexico.
Despite being the US' top trading partners, Donald Trump has said that the US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico "will go forward" next week onwards.
Trump said that the US has "been taken advantage of" by foreign nations on "just about everything," and underscored his intention to go ahesd with the "reciprocal tariffs".
Despite being the US' top trading partners, Donald Trump has said that the US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico "will go forward" next week onwards.
Trump said that the US has "been taken advantage of" by foreign nations on "just about everything," and underscored his intention to go ahesd with the "reciprocal tariffs".
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street slips for second day
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices settled lower for a second day on Monday, in the overnight session. US indices failed to spring back from last Friday’s sell-off.
The S&P500 index lost 0.5 per cent, closing at 5,983.25. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.21 per cent, ending the session at 19,286.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, inched up 33.19 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 43,461.21.
The S&P500 index lost 0.5 per cent, closing at 5,983.25. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.21 per cent, ending the session at 19,286.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, inched up 33.19 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 43,461.21.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets begin Tuesday's session lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia stocks were on a backfoot Tuesday morning, amid a weak handover from US peers. Hang Seng index was the top Asia loser, down around 2 per cent, followed by Japan's Nikkei, which slipped 1 per cent.
Australia's ASX200 was down 0.8 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4 per cent today.
Australia's ASX200 was down 0.8 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4 per cent today.
7:23 AM
Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog. Track all the latest, stock market update here
Topics : Donald Trump MARKET LIVE Markets Market news Indian stock market MARKETS LIVE stock market trading Stock market correction Stock market crash Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty Global Markets Donald Trump tariff hike Indian stock markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 7:42 AM IST